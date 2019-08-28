B.C. man who fed Timbits to bear fined $2,000

A British Columbia man who posted photos of himself feeding Timbits to wild bears on social media has been given a $2,000 fine and has been ordered to keep at least 50 meters away from bears for six months.

Randy Scott pleaded guilty last week to violating the British Columbia Wildlife Act, which states that people must not feed or attempt to feed dangerous animals.

“Hopefully it sends a message and deters people that this is not wise, it’s not lawful and it should never happen in the first place,” said conservation officer Shawn Brinsky to CBC.

Brinsky went on to say that Scott was “posting pictures on social media” of himself feeding bears along the Alaska Highway. These posts dated all the way back to 2017.

Conservation officers have confronted Scott and another unnamed woman feeding the bear from their vehicle.

Charges were laid against the two after the B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigated the incidents, last October.

Brinsky says conditioning bears to accept human food is illegal and dangerous to both humans and bears.