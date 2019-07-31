Blue Jays fans react to getting totally fleeced by the Astros

While overall, things in Blue Jay land still seem, erm… optimistic, the fanbase is becoming more and more agitated, and there is no shying away from it.

Though the boiling point has not yet been reached, one has to wonder just how much hotter the waters can get before a full out frenzy breaks loose within the Jays fanbase.

The future looks fairly bright. Bo Bichette made his MLB debut and has already shown off his quick bat, which looks like it has some nice pop to it, too. Vlad Junior, while arguably underperforming, is far from worrying and is still putting up decent numbers with a batting average floating around the .260 mark.

A young core is gaining confidence, and it looks as though the Jays will be alright, down the stretch.

So what’s the problem?

All of this is despite the Jays managerial staff, namely Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro.

The popularity of the two has dwindled quickly since they took the reins following Alex Anthopolous’ departure to Atlanta. The duo has made questionable move after questionable move, with the most recent trade of Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini, and a minor league prospect, for a bucket of nickels and outfielder Derek Fisher being particularly painful.

OFFICIAL: We've traded RHP Aaron Sanchez, RHP Joe Biagini, and OF Cal Stevenson to the @Astros for OF Derek Fisher. pic.twitter.com/plZmPFRke9 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 31, 2019

As I sat there bewildered at the horrid trade, I noticed that “Atkins” was the number three trend on Montreal Twitter. I was not the only one that was peeved.

Shapiro and Atkins believing they've done a good job at a "rebuild". #LetsGoBlueJays #MLBTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/SjVWMT4qMo — Alexander Broad (@alexjbroad) July 31, 2019

Angry tweets were a dime a dozen.

Many cannot wrap their minds around the total bed-wetting that was unfolding before them.

What the hell is this? I’ve tried to remain fairly neutral on Shapiro and Atkins so far, but my opinion has plummeted real quick. #bluejays pic.twitter.com/ljLmDifM9q — Deanna (@deannalaynne) July 31, 2019

The main areas of criticism were the very valid usual suspects. Selling low, bobbling trades, and a total inability to resign players, even if they want to stay.

Some called for Atkins to be fired.

Even the Atkins-Shapiro apologists were trying to figure out what they were thinking.

I’ve defended Atkins and Shapiro for a while now, but this is hard to take… #BlueJays — Graham Carmichael (@Carmichael31) July 31, 2019

In short, the Blue Jays got fleeced, again. The fanbase is getting fed up, and if it wasn’t for the young ’uns who many have such high hopes for, many fans would surely be considering a mass exodus until the Atkins era comes to an end.

How do you think the Jays will do next year? Are you a fan of Atkins and Shapiro? Let us know.