Boy George comes out swinging against wokeness

80s icon Boy George has joined the ranks of Morrissey and Kanye West by rejecting woke ideology and advocating for common sense. As a result, he has come under fire for speaking truth to trans. He expressed himself over a few days, saying that regardless of his own inclinations to costume, radical trans ideology is basically a crazy trend.
He got heaps of hate for saying “leave your pronouns at the door.”
And instead of backing down, he continued the growing trend of celebs actually sticking to their guns.
New fans see this as a betrayal.
While old fans applaud his willingness to actually say what we all know to be true.
But Boy George is anything but transphobic.
And he poked fun at his detractors.
He also has messages of body positivity for everyone, saying that you don’t need to surgically alter yourself to be your best self.
None of this matters to the serious trans advocates, like Dr. Veronica Ivey (nee Rachel McKinnon), a biologically male trans woman who became famous for beating women at cycling and then calling them losers.
Fans called him disappointing, but he knows that most of life is to be truly disappointed.
Boy George pushed the boundaries of what it meant to express gender and was scandalized for doing it. His femme look and strong makeup game made parents nervous, but it was in the spirit of self-expression, not redefining reality and erasing biological sex.
Boy George was not only a cultural icon, but a hero to many young people in the 80s for being himself and promoting individuality and personal freedom. He was out front with David Bowie and George Michael, making art and crafting a persona that was unashamed, forthright, and not beholden to any social expectations.
Boy George knows that a person can present themselves as anything they want to be, they can costume and parade, and society may or may not catch up. Learning to be your own creation no matter what the haters say is a lesson radical trans activists should learn—because strength is in not caring what people think—instead of forcing them to agree with your beliefs.