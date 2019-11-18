Don Cherry returns with show ‘The Grapevine’ with new co-hosts

Well, that certainly didn’t take long, but surely we all knew Don Cherry wouldn’t be down for the count, even at 85.

Don Cherry has announced that he will still be giving his famous insight into the sport of hockey, but this time, in the form of a podcast with a familiar title—Grapevine.

Since Ron Maclean has taken the reigns over at Sportsnet, (all by his lonesome,) and with Coach’s Corner now a thing of the past, Cherry will be the ramblin’ man once again, except this time, he won’t have the threat of the Sportsnet’s Sword of Damocles hanging above his head.

Ron MacLean addresses the Don Cherry situation and the end of Coach’s Corner pic.twitter.com/4D9MVjD6zb — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 17, 2019

Cherry, whose story of getting axed caused a tsunami across Canadian media and even made primetime news on the likes of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, says he’s going to be back on the airwaves as soon as Tuesday morning and will be available on streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

“But that’s not all we talked about,” Cherry told The Toronto Sun. “We are talking hockey, of course. It’s going to be terrific. In this one I am talking about The Rocket (Maurice Richard), one of the all-time greats.”

With Richard in the chamber and Cherry on the mic, a big first episode is expected. But who will be at Don Cherry’s side?

Well, it certainly will not be Ron MacLean.

“My son, Tim, is going to do it with me and my grandson Del,” said Cherry.

“They did great,” Don said of Tim and Del. ”I think people are really going to enjoy this one and the ones we do down the road.”

Cherry told Joe Warmington that he plans on taping the show on Mondays, and having it out on Tuesdays.

“That way we cover off what happened on the weekend in hockey,” said Tim. “It’s going to be fun.”

The Grapevine title selected by Cherry is one he’s run with in the past. Cherry ran a television show, produced by his son, which aired between 1982-93.

The podcast will be “about half an hour” in length, but Cherry says the length isn’t a stern law, but rather it will be flexible.

With Coach’s Corner a thing of the past, Cherry fans can now turn a new leaf, and tune into The Grapevine. Congrats, Don!