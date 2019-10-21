Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland wins decisive reelection

Chrystia Freeland, who serves as foreign minister and the Liberal candidate running for the University–Rosedale riding, has won her reelection.

In an interview with CBC on October 4, Freeland stressed to the importance of making sure whichever government gets elected ensures no Canadian gets left behind.

“We are seeing in too many countries — where you have a group of people in the country who are left behind — that that creates an opportunity for irresponsible politicians to whip up a sort of angry nativist sentiment,” Freeland said, adding that Canada is not immune to the strains and stresses of divisive politics.

As the Toronto Star explains, Freeland has had a “meteoric rise” in prominence since becoming an MP, in large part thanks to Justin Trudeau, who promoted her from minister of international trade to foreign minister only two years later for her work on renegotiating NAFTA.

One final push in this election campaign. Spending the last few minutes before the polls close knocking on doors and reminding our supporters to vote! Vote @Liberal_Party! pic.twitter.com/i0qDv9xBnw — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) October 22, 2019

Freeland easily won a decisive victory in her downtown Toronto riding, with NDP candidate Melissa Jean-Baptiste Vajda trailing far behind. Many have expected this as Freeland has established herself as a high-profile candidate, while her opponents are relatively unknown.