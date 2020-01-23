Omar Khadr is giving a keynote address at Dalhousie University

Omar Khadr, the infamous, well-paid convicted terrorist and real-life supervillain will be featured as a keynote speaker at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia according to TNC.

According to Dalhousie University’s website, Khadr will be speaking at an event titled Children’s Rights Upfront: Preventing the Recruitment and Use of Children in Violence in February, 2020.

The event will be hosted by the CBC’s Nahlah Ayed and will feature others who served as child soldiers, notably Ishmael Beah, now Sierra Leonian activist.

Khadr, who is well known for his victory in Canadian court for winning over $10 million dollars for human rights abuses, has been on somewhat of a media tour in recent months. After purchasing an Edmonton-area strip mall, Khadr appeared on CBC’s Tout Le Monde En Parle, a French-language TV show which gave him a hero’s welcome.

The event will also feature remarks from Dr. Shelly Whitman and author and Canadian hero Hon. Roméo Dallaire, who is well known for his work in Rwanda during the nation’s genocide.

“The event coincides with the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers Red Hand Day on February 12. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Dallaire Initiative’s partnership with Dalhousie University,” the event description reads.

In 2019, a judge ruled that Khadr’s war crimes had expired. He was then relieved of bail conditions. This allowed him to obtain a Canadian passport.