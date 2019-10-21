Liberal Seamus O’Regan wins riding of St. John South-Mt. Pearl

Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services under Prime Minister Trudeau’s cabinet, has won in his riding of St. John South-Mt. Pearl.

Seamus O’Regan ran to be MP for St. John South-Mt. Pearl, a riding which the Liberals won from the New Democrats in 2015. A former television personality and correspondent with CTV National News as well as a former host of Canada AM, O’Regan also served as Minister of Indigenous Services under Trudeau’s cabinet.

The son of a Newfoundland Supreme Court Judge and educated abroad in both France and England, O’Regan was named one of the 100 Canadians to watch in the 21st century by Maclean’s magazine in 1999.

Having won convincingly in 2015, O’Regan was projected to win in his St. John South-Mt. Pearl riding again in 2019, with final predictions slating the Liberals at having an 85 percent chance of being reelected, while New Democrat candidate Anne Marie Anonsen has only a 15 percent chance.

Anonsen, an activist and women’s rights advocate, was well known throughout the riding and a strong candidate for the NDP. Having started her own consultancy business, as well as having started a women’s crisis shelter, Anonsen reached 33.4 percent 338’s final polls, having shot up an astonishing 15 percent since October 10, as support for the Conservative’s dropped from 26 percent to 18 percent in that same time, according to Canada 338.