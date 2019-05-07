Six alarm fire at Toronto high school, residents told to evacuate

A high school in Toronto has partially collapsed, with neighbouring buildings having to be evacuated due to a raging fire broke out for the second day in a row at the building.

The fire at York Memorial Collegiate Institute, a public secondary school located at 2690 Eglinton Avenue West, is now being described as a six alarm fire.

A Toronto high school is on fire for the second time Tuesday morning. The roof has collapsed and police are calling the fires suspicious.



A Toronto high school is on fire for the second time Tuesday morning. The roof has collapsed and police are calling the fires suspicious.

“Our principal focus now in collaboration with the police is making sure that we’re implementing the necessary evacuations out of an abundance of caution to keep people safe,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.

Pegg advised anyone in the path of the smoke to move to another area. TTC buses have been brought into the area to shelter people who need to leave their homes.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.