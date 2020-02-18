Andrew Scheer

Trudeau REFUSES to meet Scheer to solve illegal blockades crisis

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer was not invited to a Liberal-led meeting of Opposition parties.
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer was not invited to a Liberal-led meeting of Opposition parties.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer was not invited to a Liberal-led meeting of opposition parties after comments made earlier Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly invited Bloc Quebecois Leader Blanchet, Green Leader Elizabeth May, and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh.

According to Green Leader Elizabeth May, Scheer was excluded from the meeting because of the “speech that Mr. Scheer gave following the prime minister’s statement was viewed as disqualifying him from participation in a discussion on how to find solutions.”

When Trudeau himself was asked about the matter, he confirmed that it was Scheer’s statements earlier that he deemed “unacceptable speech.”

Jagmeet Singh also called Scheer’s speech “reprehensible” and “divisive,” saying that the comments were “designed to pit some groups against another.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called Scheer’s comments “reprehensible” and “divisive,” saying that they were “designed to pit some groups against another.”

The Conservative Party Leader did, in fact, have some strong words for Trudeau—though whether or not they were what other party leaders are calling them is up for debate.

Scheer had heavily criticized Trudeau’s inaction over the anti-pipeline blockades, calling them  “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”

“Let me be clear Mr. Speaker, standing between our country and prosperity is a small group of radical activists, many of whom have little to no connection to First Nations communities. A bunch of radical activists who won’t rest until our oil and gas industry is entirely shut down,” said Scheer.

“Now they may have the luxury of not having to go to work every day. They may have the luxury of not facing repercussions for skipping class, but they are blockading our ports, our railways, and our borders and roads and highways. They are appropriating an Indigenous agenda which they are willfully misrepresenting.”

Trudeau responded to the comments in the House of Commons later on Tuesday afternoon, explaining that it was the CPC’s deliberate misunderstanding of reconciliation that was behind the exclusion.

“The Conservative Party of Canada continues to demonstrate that it willfully and deliberately tries to misunderstand the reality of reconciliation in this country, and that is why they were excluded from a constructive conversation on how to move forward as a country on the path of reconciliation,” said Trudeau.

When asked by Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchett about if there was any timeline in place for the removal of protestors, Trudeau stated that the government was willing to meet with Wet’suwet’en to find a solution, again giving no details.

Andrew Scheer
Canadian News
News
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

WATCH: Scheer RIPS Trudeau for pipeline inaction

WATCH: Scheer RIPS Trudeau for pipeline inaction

“Will our country be one of the rule of law? Or ill our country be one of the rule of the mob?” Andrew Scheer said in response to Prime Minister Trudeau.

The Conservative Party of Canada must broaden its base

The Conservative Party of Canada must broaden its base

The Conservative Party of Canada needs to be more inclusive towards new Canadians, many of whom are naturally a good fit for the party’s core values.

Eight times CBC’s Rosemary Barton showed bias for the Liberals

Eight times CBC’s Rosemary Barton showed bias for the Liberals

Since Rosemary Barton has been moved to CBC’s chief political correspondent, let’s recount some of the times she was incredibly biased for the Liberals.

Conservative MP slams MacKay for disloyalty towards Scheer

Conservative MP slams MacKay for disloyalty towards Scheer

The long-standing Conservative Member of Parliment, Scott Reid, has aggressively criticized Peter MacKay on twitter after the former Harper minister announced his intention to run for the leadership.

Scheer puts full blame on Iran for shot down plane

Scheer puts full blame on Iran for shot down plane

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer blamed “Iranian Regime alone” on Tuesday for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger flight 752.

O’Toole condemns Iran for killing 63 Canadians, Conservatives react

O’Toole condemns Iran for killing 63 Canadians, Conservatives react

Several Conservative Party figures have reacted online to the news that Canadian Flight 752 was downed by an Iranian missile.

EXCLUSIVE: Dragons’ Den star Vincenzo Guzzo is running in CPC leadership race, say sources

EXCLUSIVE: Dragons’ Den star Vincenzo Guzzo is running in CPC leadership race, say sources

Dragons’ Den star Vincenzo Guzzo is running to be leader of the Conservative Party of Canada sources confirmed with The Post Millennial.

Conservative Party convention postponed until November 2020, Scheer to stay on in interim

Conservative Party convention postponed until November 2020, Scheer to stay on in interim

Andrew Scheer will stay on as leader until the delayed convetion is held on Nov. 14. It’s unclear what day the leadership vote will be held.

Rona Ambrose considering Conservative leadership bid

Rona Ambrose considering Conservative leadership bid

Former Conservative politician Rona Ambrose is considering the possibility of running for the party’s leadership.

O’Toole? Ambrose? MacKay? Who will lead the Conservative Party of Canada

O’Toole? Ambrose? MacKay? Who will lead the Conservative Party of Canada

Real-world experience, effective communication skills and retail politics chops are all must-have qualities for any new Conservative leader.

Conservative Party director ousted after Scheer private school scandal

Conservative Party director ousted after Scheer private school scandal

His exit comes after it was reported former prime minister Stephen Harper was in fact “very angry” about Scheer’s use of party funds for his children’s private schooling.

Conservatives must continue Scheer’s tough approach on China

Conservatives must continue Scheer’s tough approach on China

Canada already has one political party that is selling us out to the communist state. We can’t afford another.

Most Read Andrew Scheer

1.

Trudeau REFUSES to meet Scheer to solve illegal blockades crisis

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer was not invited to a Liberal-led meeting of Opposition parties.

Trudeau REFUSES to meet Scheer to solve illegal blockades crisis
2.

Conservative Party convention postponed until November 2020, Scheer to stay on in interim

Andrew Scheer will stay on as leader until the delayed convetion is held on Nov. 14. It’s unclear what day the leadership vote will be held.

Conservative Party convention postponed until November 2020, Scheer to stay on in interim
3.

Scheer puts full blame on Iran for shot down plane

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer blamed “Iranian Regime alone” on Tuesday for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger flight 752.

Scheer puts full blame on Iran for shot down plane
4.

Conservatives must continue Scheer’s tough approach on China

Canada already has one political party that is selling us out to the communist state. We can’t afford another.

Conservatives must continue Scheer’s tough approach on China