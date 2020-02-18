Trudeau REFUSES to meet Scheer to solve illegal blockades crisis

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer was not invited to a Liberal-led meeting of opposition parties after comments made earlier Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly invited Bloc Quebecois Leader Blanchet, Green Leader Elizabeth May, and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh.

According to Green Leader Elizabeth May, Scheer was excluded from the meeting because of the “speech that Mr. Scheer gave following the prime minister’s statement was viewed as disqualifying him from participation in a discussion on how to find solutions.”

When Trudeau himself was asked about the matter, he confirmed that it was Scheer’s statements earlier that he deemed “unacceptable speech.”

Jagmeet Singh also called Scheer’s speech “reprehensible” and “divisive,” saying that the comments were “designed to pit some groups against another.”

The Conservative Party Leader did, in fact, have some strong words for Trudeau—though whether or not they were what other party leaders are calling them is up for debate.

Scheer had heavily criticized Trudeau’s inaction over the anti-pipeline blockades, calling them “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tells MPs that most pipeline protesters are "a small group of radical activists," with "little or no connection to First Nations communities."

“Let me be clear Mr. Speaker, standing between our country and prosperity is a small group of radical activists, many of whom have little to no connection to First Nations communities. A bunch of radical activists who won’t rest until our oil and gas industry is entirely shut down,” said Scheer.

“Now they may have the luxury of not having to go to work every day. They may have the luxury of not facing repercussions for skipping class, but they are blockading our ports, our railways, and our borders and roads and highways. They are appropriating an Indigenous agenda which they are willfully misrepresenting.”

Trudeau responded to the comments in the House of Commons later on Tuesday afternoon, explaining that it was the CPC’s deliberate misunderstanding of reconciliation that was behind the exclusion.

“There are those who would want us to act in haste, who want us to boil this down to slogans and ignore the complexities, who think that using force is helpful. It is not,” says PM @JustinTrudeau about the protests and blockades. “We need to find a solution." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5jNLZm8Pub — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) February 18, 2020

“The Conservative Party of Canada continues to demonstrate that it willfully and deliberately tries to misunderstand the reality of reconciliation in this country, and that is why they were excluded from a constructive conversation on how to move forward as a country on the path of reconciliation,” said Trudeau.

When asked by Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchett about if there was any timeline in place for the removal of protestors, Trudeau stated that the government was willing to meet with Wet’suwet’en to find a solution, again giving no details.