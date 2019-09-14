Trudeau’s preferred candidate has anti-Semitic past according to Conservative Party

The Conservative Party of Canada has released a statement regarding a potential candidate looking to be nominated for the riding of Pierrefonds-Dollard in Quebec.

In the statement, the Conservatives claim that “Trudeau’s preferred candidate,” Sameer Zuberi, is a radical activist whose previous activism targeted the Jewish community and Jewish groups and Sameer’s alma mater, Concordia University in Montreal, as well as the promotion of “conspiracy theories about 9/11.”

To back up their claim, the Conservatives point to actions that Zuberi took as Vice President of the Concordia Students Union, such as his leading role in a campaign to suspend Hillel, “a non-partisan Jewish student organization,” from club status.

“The fact that this Liberal nomination candidate helped lead the charge should be a red flag for the Liberal Party, however, they have kept him on and green lit him as a candidate,” the release reads.

The release also examines Zuberi’s posts on Facebook which promote 9/11 conspiracy rhetoric. Zuberi had posted that Bin Laden’s role in 9/11 “is still a matter of public debate.”

The release finishes with a demand for Trudeau to “do the right thing and immediately fire this candidate.”

The full release can be read here.