Trump says Schumer must pay ‘severe price’ for threatening two US Supreme Court Justices

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to condemn Chuck Schumer’s threatening comments directed at US Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The Senate Minority Leader said earlier Wednesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will “pay the price” if they attempt to take away “fundamental rights” in reference to a Louisiana law that aims to regulate abortion providers that is currently before the Supreme Court.

“There can be few things worse in a civilized, law-abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this!” Trump tweeted.

Schumer’s comments came as he was addressing a crowd at a pro-abortion rally.

Earlier Wednesday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts let loose on Schumer in a rare statement:

“This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside. Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.’

Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

