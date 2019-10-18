Culture

British cops investigating “hate crime” after trans actress denied porn role for having a penis

Britain’s youngest person to have transitioned, Ria Cooper, was recently denied a role in a pornographic film because she is trans.
Britain’s youngest person to have transitioned, Ria Cooper, was recently denied a role in a pornographic film because she is trans.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
3 mins read

Britain’s youngest person to have transitioned, at the age of 15, Ria Cooper, now 25, was recently denied a role in a pornographic film because she is trans. After sending out her new glamour shots and portfolio to her fan base on social media, Cooper was contacted by a photographer who wanted to take saucy photos, engage in sex with her, and film that for distribution. Cooper’s portfolio is in hopes to get just this kind of work.

Hailing from Hull, Cooper reported this incident to the Humberside Police, who are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Hopefully, nothing will come of it, but even so, the fact that being denied sex on camera was reported as a hate crime may increase the statistics for number of hate crimes reported. And of course, that’s just silly.

“I am reporting this as a hate crime,” Cooper said in the Hull Daily Mail, “It’s like calling someone who is black the ‘N’ word. It doesn’t matter if I have c*** or not. The pictures should be judged as they are… It says on my social media profile that I am a ladyboy, I didn’t ever say that I wasn’t and I thought he knew… I want to be a glamour model and a porn star – that’s what I want to do. I don’t think I should be treated like this.”

There’s been some significant social media chatter of late as to whether refusal to engage in the act of sex with a trans person should be considered hateful, transphobic, bigotted, or prejudice, or if it’s okay for a person, trans or otherwise, to have a preference for who they’d like to have sex with. Prominent among the voices who say no, preference for what kind of genitals a person wants to engage in sex with is actually super transphobic, is cyclist Rachel McKinnnon.

McKinnon made headlines when she won a women’s cycling championship in 2008, and continues to be in the news for saying things like lesbians who don’t want to sleep with transwomen lesbians aren’t lesbians but are transphobic. This opinion raises the question of exactly what a lesbian is, whether it’s a woman who is romantically attracted to other women or a person who is attracted to anyone who says they are a woman despite their anatomical make-up.

Her latest diatribe syncs up with Cooper’s ideas that genitals do not make the man. McKinnon feels that her femaleness goes beyond genitals, hormones, or any physicality. She believes that trans women, who were born with male bodies, should use those male bodies to compete in women’s sports without the caveat of having to keep their testosterone levels under a certain threshold for at least a year prior to team play, as the International Association of Athletics Federations and International Olympic Committee mandate.

Cooper would have the same feeling. A photographer who wants to take pictures of naked ladies, to have sex with them, and to video record that, is undoubtedly wrong when he imagines that a woman is a person with a vagina. For him to not want to to take pornographic pictures of Cooper and her penis, or to have sex with Cooper, is, per Cooper and McKinnon’s way of thinking, unbeleivably transphobic and bias.

Trans individuals, like all of us, should live as they choose, but their determination as to what that way is does not give them dictates over how other people should live, conduct themselves, or with whom they should engage in sex.

Not wanting to have sex with a male bodied trans woman cannot be a hate crime. Choosing sexual partners must remain an entirely personal, consensual act. Cooper and McKinnon would have us  intentionally police our own minds to try and force ourselves to have sexual preferences and attractions for specific individuals for whom we have neither preference nor attraction. However, this is exactly what opponents of homosexual conversion therapy have argued against, as have women, who routinely put off the advances of men with whom they do not want to engage with in sex.

If Cooper and McKinnon were really looking at this from the woman’s point of view, they would know that consent is the most important thing in choosing a partner, and that if there’s no consent, that’s just not sexy. In fact, it’s rapey.

Culture
Opinion
Culture Wars
Trans
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations