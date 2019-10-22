Canada is pissed off at Toronto for voting Liberal city-wide—and for good reason

Toronto, as expected, had a meaningful impact on the way that the federal election played out last night, and the Big Smoke decided to vote overwhelmingly red.

While polls showed that the New Democrats had the potential to make meaningful impact on the GTA, a weak showing from the Singh-led NDP ended up leaving but a chink in the armour on election day, as the Trudeau-led Liberals took every single riding in the 416 area code.

The results weren’t totally unexpected. As projected by major pollsters 338 Canada, the Liberals charged into election night fully expecting a big showing throughout the GTA. Most ridings were either Liberal strongholds, with only Toronto-Danforth expected to go Orange.

A no-hitter, though, was not expected, as even the Danforth New Dem hopeful, Min Sook Lee, fell short of defeating the incumbent Liberals, despite pollsters projecting a 78 percent chance that the riding flip.

Toronto because you voted liberal again you will never ever win the Stanley cup pic.twitter.com/MguowRV63L — Bill Boychuk (@billboychuk66) October 22, 2019

For the Conservatives, the night could only be described as an onslaught. A big showing in Ontario was an absolute must, but what the Scheer-led Cons ended up with was nothing short of nightmarish.

An already alienated Alberta has grown overtly frustrated over the last half-decade, and resentment rides particularly high when it comes to Prime Minister Trudeau.

And it’s difficult to say that the sight of an all-red 416 would not further agitate an already frustrated Western Canada.

Frustrations were visible across the web. Within hours of the announcement that the incumbent Liberals would remain in power, #Wexit, a cheeky hashtag used by provincial separatists out west, gained a full head of steam.

https://twitter.com/Shanerpain/status/1186683943048888321

The issue of Albertan secession tends to reappear every few months. But with the #Wexit trend, as well as the #WexitAlberta and #WexitSaskatchewan trends, those who are agitated in the prairies have virtually no length of leash left to give to hyper-liberal cities who dictate law nationwide.

Effectively Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal the cities with the highest number of ridings in #Canada per square km voted in the #Liberals. Looking over the heat map its difficult to find much Liberal support even in Ontario. pic.twitter.com/sJJfxKu0T0 — oddscars (@Barry4180) October 22, 2019

With Alberta’s emergence as the province most eager to separate, (yes, including Quebec), more and more Canadians are growing tired of large pockets of the population in Ottawa and Toronto deciding what happens with their wallets.

All this is frustrating enough without the mention that the Conservatives actually held their own last night. The Tories ended up being the most popular party across Canada, winning the popular vote.

Rules are rules, of course. But to say that Canada is not being fractured because of the decisions made by perceived elitists or political apathy would be, at this point, ignorant.