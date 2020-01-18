Canada ranked #1 in world for quality of life

Recently, Canada ranked as the second most beautiful country in the world after Scotland. Now Canada is being recognized for the quality of life that it provides.

In the 2019 Best Countries Rankings provided by U.S. News, Canada was ranked number one for the fourth year in a row.

Quality of Life ranking:

Canada Sweden Denmark Norway Switzerland Finland Australia Netherlands New Zealand Germany

BAV Group conducted the rankings along with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The survey included over 20,000 participants from four regions. The survey also assessed 80 countries in total.

Nine metrics are used to find the country with the best quality of life. Included are economy, affordability, job market, family friendliness, political stability, income equality, safety, education system and health system.

The top 10 best countries in the world



1 Switzerland

2 Canada

3 Japan

4 Germany

5 Australia

6 United Kingdom

7 United States

8 Sweden

9 Netherlands

10 Norway



Canada tops the "Quality of Life" "Most Transparent" also "Most Trustworthy" country in the world. ❤️my🍁home🇨🇦 — olga 🇨🇦🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@okourgiantakis) January 16, 2020

Canada scored very well in a number of metrics including a 10/10 in political stability and it’s public education system. Canada also received a 9.6 for it’s public health system.