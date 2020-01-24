Canada remains coronavirus-free as six in Quebec test negative

The six people who authorities suspected had coronavirus after displaying symptoms of a respiratory virus have all tested negative for the deadly disease, says Quebec’s health department.

The six people, who were kept at undisclosed hospitals in Montreal and Quebec City, were believed to potentially be infected as they had recently travelled to China, CTV reports.

The six negative results mean that the virus, which has already made its way to the United States, has not come to Canada. Quebec officials say they are keeping a watchful eye on the spread of the disease.

The news comes along with a statement from Canada’s chief medical officer, who stated that Canada’s chances of having a coronavirus outbreak remain low, especially after China’s complete shutdown of landmarks, entire cities, public transportation, and holidays.

Dr. Theresa Tam’s comments come on the heels of China’s announcement that there are 830 confirmed cases with 26 confirmed deaths. That figure is expected to rise.