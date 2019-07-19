Canadian media whines about #TrudeauMustGo hashtag—the internet responds with new hashtag

Yesterday, a number of mainstream news outlets decided to dismiss the opinions of a number of Canadians.

For nearly a full day, #TrudeauMustGo trended across Twitter, as a number of disgruntled Canadians voiced their opinions on Canada’s prime minister.

But to ensure that the narrative was still under control, the mainstream media decided to discredit these tweets, calling them bots.

While it is verifiably true that new Twitter accounts had been created that participated in the hashtag, a number of Canadians were upset that their legitimate concerns were being dismissed.

That’s when the hashtag #NotaBot became a thing.

Fake news is harmful, but falsely discrediting your opposition is equally egregious, more so when it is done by a reputable news source.



Trudeau and Gould seem more intent on controlling the narrative, and less concerned about the truth. That should concern everyone.#notAbot pic.twitter.com/z6vyNEqkhC — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) July 19, 2019

To rub it in the nose of those who don’t want to believe that our country is fed up with Justin Trudeau, few were shy to let it be clear that they not robots.

Well today #TrudeauMustGo is trending very high (over 52K and climbing). What will be their fake news response on today’s trend? #NotABot #CTVNotNews https://t.co/m2gU4UQm0U — Billi Anton Carey (@billianton) July 19, 2019

The hashtag is building a head of steam and doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.