Playwright cancelled for gender critical views

Probably Ms. Gage has no problem with trans people at all, and doesn't even remotely understand how any of her posts on her Facebook page could be misconstrued as even remotely hateful.

Libby Emmons

How a Biden win could get America the conservative president it needs

For the good of the nation, the win should be a decisive one – absolutely uncontestable. That's wishful thinking for Trump, but it could well happen for Biden.

Barbara Kay

Electronic Arts teams up with the ADL to enforce social justice in gaming

These organizations take ordinary behavior online, say its endemic examples of the far-right, and then advocate that they must gain control of video games to stop it.

Peter Pischke

Free speech on college campuses suppressed across the English-speaking world

Multiple reports confirm that actually, conservatives' claims are legitimate. Free speech has been strangled on college campuses in Canada, America, and Britain.

Henry George

Lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions should have been challenged by Conservatives

Had they got their act together faster, the Conservatives might have offered some rigorous opposition to the government, with the threat of a viable alternative.

Andrew Mahon

How male violence becomes women's crime

This is the second time an adult male, with a history of violence against women, is being handled by female prison guards, and kept company by some of the most vulnerable women in Ireland.

Erin Perse

Leftists have become the morality police they once despised

They feel that their perspective on what is right and wrong, good and bad, is so unfailingly correct that any divergence from that, or questioning of it, is itself a moral infraction.

Libby Emmons

Amy Coney Barrett disavowed by feminists for non-compliance

In the old terms, Barrett is the ultimate feminist but she doesn’t do what she’s told, and that’s what feminists really can’t stand.

Libby Emmons

The war on critical race theory indoctrination is worth winning

This shining victory, whether brief or long term in its tenure, should be savoured to the full by Rufo and Peterson.

Barbara Kay

EXCLUSIVE: Pimp turned Seattle 'Street Czar' speaks out

"It's not conventional, people say what the hell is a Street Czar? Of course, you wouldn't understand you are not from the streets… that's why I fit this so perfectly."

Ari Hoffman

Racial minorities targeted in ad for population control

Whether in Canada or in the global south, we should have no part in policies, programs, or organizations which seek intentionally to push non-white women to have fewer children.

Garnett Genuis

Christopher Rufo is taking on racist indoctrination and winning

Rufo’s work this summer has led directly to the signing of executive orders by President Donald Trump prohibiting federal funds from being used for critical race theory indoctrination.

Libby Emmons

Nordic model of equality undermines privacy and family unity

The rules which were designed to protect and create equality end up becoming the measures which produce unfairness and questionable moral outcomes.

Rachel Wolfe

Scotland moves to make sex-segregated prisons a thing of the past

Could it be that sex is the only dividing line which makes any sense, and that gender identity is inimical to sound policymaking?

Erin Perse

Detransitioners make the case against transing children at Can I Get a Witness Conference

Wright found a therapist willing to write her a letter diagnosing her with Gender Dysphoria in exchange for five, one-hour sessions. She would end up in a situation that could have ended her life.

Kristen Monique

