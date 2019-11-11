DON CHERRY FIRED: Outraged Canadians react to the firing of an icon

Canadians have made it clear that they are outraged over Don Cherry’s firing. After the news broke, Sportsnet released a statement explaining why they had chosen to boot the Canadian icon.

In a statement, quite clearly written by some Bay Street PR firm, the media organization said that “Sports brings people together—it unites us, not divides us. Following further discussion with Don Cherry … it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down.”

Although Sportsnet desperately attempted to limit the damage, the vast majority of reactions to their post was negative. In the statement’s comment section, thousands of tempestuous hockey fanatics (some of whom would’ve grown up with Cherry), made their feelings known.

Anti Free Speech team scores another win. — Peter Seemann (@PeterSeemann) November 11, 2019

Some respondents labelled Don Cherry’s firing as a symptom of cancel culture, while others thought that Cherry’s removal was long overdue.

Cancel culture is worse than anything grapes has done — Tanner Boyle (@gfyoldguy) November 11, 2019

cancel culture is alive!!!! just look at don cherry!!!!!!!!!!! you have the same job for six hundred and twenty nine years and one day you say something racist after six hundred and twenty nine years of saying racist things and poof — you're out of work!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Scaachi (@Scaachi) November 11, 2019

As well as this, some Twitter users vowed to never watch Sportsnet again. One man even declared that upon hearing the news he called his service provider to cancel his families subscription.

I am canceling my services with Sportsnet I stand with cherry — wiljudson (@wiljudson84) November 11, 2019

There has been much commentary over how Cherry is preferred by the older generation, rather than the younger. Indeed, many young hockey fans did not comprehend the older generation’s reverence of the pundit. One young Canadian made this point tersely.

Ok Boomer — MrJonesIsMe (@Rye_Ethan14) November 11, 2019

All in all, Sportsnet’s decision has already proven to be deeply contentious for Canadians. Although the goal of the petition, cancellations, and public outrage is to get Cherry back into Coach’s Corner, it seems unlikely to occur.