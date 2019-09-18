Conservative candidate James Cumming calls out Edmonton MP for funding anti-oil groups

A release by the Conservative Party of Canada has their local candidate, James Cumming, criticizing the Liberal candidate, Randy Boissonnault, for his role in allegedly funding anti-oil groups in the pro-oil province.

“Justin Trudeau’s candidate in Edmonton Centre, Randy Boissonnault, helped fund anti-oil groups while he was a Member of Parliament. Randy Boissonnault funded the Sierra Club and The Pembina Institute, two anti-Alberta energy organizations,” wrote Cumming in the release.

“This funding will help groups advocate against Canada’s energy sector and jobs in Edmonton.”

The statement goes on to say that the alleged revelation “should come as no surprise,” blaming Trudeau for attacking Canada’s oil and gas sector.

“Justin Trudeau introduced the No More Pipelines Bill, C-69, cancelled pipeline projects and admitted he wanted to ‘phase out the oilsands.’ It is clear that he does not support Canadas oil and gas sector,” states the release.

Boissonnault has served as the MP for the Edmonton Centre riding since 2015, beating out Cumming by only 1201 votes.