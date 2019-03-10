Conservatives launch “Let Her Speak” website petitioning Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould testify again

The conservatives have launched a new website encouraging Canadians to show their support of Jody Wilson-Raybould by contacting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly and asking him to allow her to testify.



The new petition was commissioned by the Conservative Party, and it demands Jody Wilson-Raybould be allowed to speak by having her solicitor-client privilege waived “so she can speak the truth.”



The website asks questions that are on many Canadians minds as the SNC-Lavalin scandal unfolds.



“We know he threatened her. Why?”



We know she resigned from cabinet. Why?”



The nightmare apparently will not be ending any time soon for Prime Minister Trudeau, as Canadians continue to grow more weary of crony antics by the Liberals.



After the resignation of one of Trudeau’s most trusted cabinet members, Jane Philpott, as well as the announcement by Whitby MP Celina Caesar-Chavennes that she will not be seeking re-election along with claims of being treated with “hostility” by the PM, Trudeau now finds himself in a very difficult situation.



You can visit the website and sign the petition here. The website also encourages Canadians to call and email Trudeau, demanding that Wilson-Raybould should be allowed to speak freely.