Country music star to run for Conservatives in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotian and country music star George Canyon has announced his candidacy for the riding of Central Nova in Nova Scotia following the previous candidate dropping out.

“I’ve always wanted to serve, I’ve had a very serving instinct in my life since I was a kid,” Canyon told CBC News on Wednesday.

“They said it’s so tight into the election, we know how much of a heart you have to serve and this is your home,” Canyon said.

Canyon said he received a call from the Conservative Party after one of his performances in Calgary asking if he wanted to be a nominee. And he said yes! He currently lives in Alberta, but is now looking to relocate to the Central Nova area.

Canyon had previously ran in Alberta’s Bow River riding in 2014, but had to withdraw because of a “health scare,” reports CBC.

“Canyon is expected to appear with Peter MacKay for a meet and greet with the new candidate from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Royal Canadian Legion at 140 MacKay Street, Stellarton,” writes The Chronicle Herald.

He will be competing with Liberal MP Sean Fraser, and NDP candidate Betsy Macdonald, but supporters are very optimistic given Canyon’s positive reputation among Nova Scotians.