Covington kid Nick Sandmann to file lawsuits against five additional media companies

This week, Nick Sandmann’s lawyers will file lawsuits against five more media outlets for smearing the Covington Catholic High School student last year according to The Daily Wire.

A status report was submitted with the Covington U.S. District Court by Sandmann’s lawyers last week.

According to Fox 19, the report showed that “they intend to file complaints against Gannett, ABC, CBS, The New York Times and Rolling Stone before March 9.”

The document said, “All of the future defendants listed above have published or republished statements made by Nathan Phillips and others that Nicholas blocked or otherwise restricted Phillips’ free movement and would not allow Phillips to retreat at the National Mall on January 18, 2019.”

“Nicholas reserves his right to file complaints in this Court or any other court against any other potential defendant not listed above, subject to the applicable statute of limitations.”

Sandmann was smeared by the media companies after an incident at the Washington, D.C. March for Life in Jan. 2019.

Sandmann filed lawsuits against CNN, The Washington Post and NBC Universal for how they reported the incident. The lawsuits ranged from $250 million to $275 million.

A $275 million lawsuit filed by Sandmann’s team was settled by CNN in January.

“CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes,” said attorney L. Lin Wood when talking to Fox News in 2019.

“CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, with that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him.”

“They really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false,” said Wood. “Now you say you’ve seen the tape; if you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong. He was, as I’ve said to others, he was the only adult in the room.”

In a Fox News interview, Attorney Tod McMurty said, “Well, what CNN’s tagline is is ‘facts first.’ And what we believe their reporting was in this circumstance was lies first, cover up second, and facts not yet determined by that organization.”

“So the difference between this lawsuit and the other lawsuit that we have filed is that CNN is a very significant media organization with a much broader reach than, say, the Washington Post. It has Twitter followers of 41 million people. It published four videos. Nine online articles that were tweeted out. So that’s millions and millions and millions of repetitions of the lies and falsehoods that CNN spread.”

“Well, we’ve talked about the impact on Nicholas Sandmann a number of times and it—it is significant,” he continued. “Nicholas Sandmann was a 16-year-old man who had a perfect reputation. He was loved by his parents, respected at his school, and had many good friends at Covington Catholic High School. So he was a person that was doing very well in life, and due to his strong character, he still is. But nevertheless, his character has now been determined by the lies issued by CNN. So the facts were not first, the lies were.”

