Far-left podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan could not control themselves, laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it again" as they reacted to X posts.

Appearing on Welch's "I've Had It," podcast, they laughed out loud when Welch read out a line from X user @Dread_Botlord.

The user had posted, "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." They started to laugh uncontrollably for over 20 seconds as Welch says, "I'm zooming in for Fox," and then added, "No comment."

The clip of the paid laughing uncontrollably at the idea that Kirk would get assassinated again has gone viral online with widespread backlash. They then falsely claimed that Kirk was assassinated by a "MAGA person." The man charged with and admitted to killing Kirk, Tyler Robinson, had a trans furry boyfriend and allegedly wrote Antifa slogans on the bullets used to shoot Kirk in the neck. Kirk was shot to death while answering a question about transgender shootings at Utah Valley University. Although Robinson's family appeared to be more conservative than he was, the admitted murderer reportedly had gone far to the left leading up to the shooting.

Backlash ensued against the clip of Welch. "These are evil people. They won an election and they are now showing their true colors," user Matt Van Swol said. "If you need to know what a demonic demon possessed person looks like, here ya go. The Democrats are horrible humans. My only wish for them is that they get the karma back to them tenfold," another user said.

"Evil doesn't even try to hide anymore. These two are repugnant filth along with anyone who enjoys this drivel," Planet of Memes said. Welch is far from a fringe voice on the left-wing political sphere. Her podcast on YouTube has nearly 1.8 million subscribers and videos of hers consistently get hundreds of thousands of views.