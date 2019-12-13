DOG THIEF: Police search for Toronto woman who stole dog on subway

A woman is wanted for stealing a dog on the subway in Toronto. On Friday the Toronto Police released images of the woman taken from security cameras.

According to police, the 45-year-old owner of the dog fell ill while at Kipling station and she lost consciousness due to a medical episode. Her dog “Charlie” was gone when she regained consciousness.

The woman boarded the subway at about 4:10 pm on October 27, 2019.

The images show the suspect leaving the subway with the dog in hand.

Her description says that she is 5’2 – 5’5 weighing about 100 pounds. She is slim and has long brown hair.

The suspect was wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans along with sunglasses and white and black running shoes. She also had two backpacks and a bag with white stars on it.

If you have any information please contact the Toronto police.