Don Cherry’s name removed from charity game

Don Cherry’s name has been taken off of the Western Hockey League’s “Suits up” fundraising project. On Friday night the Edmonton Oil Kings held an event that has previously been advertised with his name.

For the two previous seasons, the event was called “Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation.”

CTV News reported that this year they have changed the name to “Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation.” This will be the wording for the game between the Oil Kings and the Prince Albert Raiders on January 17

For the promotion, the players trade their regular jerseys for suit-themed ones that resemble the suits Don Cherry is famous for wearing during Hockey Night in Canada.

Cherry was recently fired from the program for his controversial comments regarding people not wearing poppies.

He said, “You people … that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Cherry also made an announcement letting people know that he will not be coaching the Canadian Hockey League prospects game. The game is an annual event that Cherry has been involved in since 1996 along with his good friend and hockey legend—Bobby Orr.

The WHL has 17 “Suits up” games being played from January to March. The games help fund the Kidney Foundation of Canada. In the first two years of the events, they have raised close to $500,000 for the charity.

