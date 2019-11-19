Don Cherry’s podcast: Poppy talk, hockey, and Ron MacLean discussed on first episode

What a wild couple of weeks it has been for broadcasting legend Don Cherry. After getting fired on Remembrance Day for his controversial “You people” comments, Cherry went on a media no-apology tour, making it clear that he meant what he said, though he wishes he could have phrased it a little more eloquently.

Now Cherry is back, on his own podcast The Grapevine, featuring none other than his son, Tim Cherry, as co-host.

Cherry’s first episode didn’t shy away from all the controversy that got him in this situation in the first place — in fact, it was the main topic in Cherry’s debut, which lasted nearly half an hour.

The podcast, which was made available on Spotify Tuesday morning, opened with a short conversation about his family’s time in Boston, before diving into the fiasco surrounding Cherry’s last ten days as a sports broadcaster—which has perhaps been some of the most interesting in the last forty years.

On the topic of Ron MacLean, who has publically apologized for nodding along with Cherry’s comments, Cherry said he was “disappointed with MacLean,” but stated that they were “still friends”.

Shortly after, the Cherrys started discussing Don’s firing from Sportsnet, explaining that he attempted to clear the air with the company, wanting to “explain himself”. Cherry was not ready to make an apology, though, which ultimately may have been his demise.

“I just couldn’t do it,” said Cherry. “Everybody in Canada should wear a poppy,” going on to add, “We have the best country in the world.”

Cherry, 85, outlined how he, for the first time in decades, is unemployed, besides the rebooted Grapevine.

Tim Cherry told the Toronto Sun the game plan is to record the podcast on Mondays, and release it throughout the hockey season.