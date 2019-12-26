Donald Trump responds to CBC Home Alone 2 edit, roasts Trudeau

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the news that CBC had deleted his Home Alone 2 cameo with two tweets this evening, both joking in nature. In the first tweet, he refers to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Justin T.”

CBC TV in Canada cut Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo out of their broadcast.



Here's the cut scene versus the original scene.



(In this video, cut scene from BBC America and original scene on FreeForm) pic.twitter.com/7Z2jc5p9ey — Posonaut 118 🚀 (@posonaut) December 26, 2019

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” the president tweeted:

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

He followed up by quipping that “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)”

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The story went viral over the last couple of days, with CBC responding that it had originally edited Trump out in 2014 when they first acquired the rights to the film. The reason given by CBC was that the cameo was not integral to the plot and they needed to cut scenes to make room for commercials.

When CBC acquired broadcast rights to Home Alone 2 in 2014, several edits were made to adapt the movie for television. At the time, a total of eight minutes was cut from the film, including a short scene featuring Donald Trump. https://t.co/qP3ixItTd1 — CBC News (@CBCNews) December 26, 2019

Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2 is seven seconds long. You can watch the deleted scene here:

The first time someone noted on Twitter that scene was deleted from the CBC broadcast was back in 2015, the year Trump started campaigning to become the American president and he was being accused by the media of being racist.

Thanks @CBC for cutting @realDonaldTrump out of Home Alone 2. — Horase McCallany🇨🇦 (@DENNISGRIMBLE) December 22, 2015

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also tweeted out about the controversy early Thursday morning.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

The CBC is well known for being anti-Trump, with one commentator during the 2016 U.S. election making a direct comparison to Trump and Hitler.

Although Trudeau’s Liberal government doesn’t actually give directions to the CBC as Trump suggested, Trudeau’s government did promise additional funding to the public broadcaster during the 2015 election, which his government then followed through on by increasing CBC’s funding by an additional $150 million per year. The CBC currently gets well over $1.2 billion in government subsidies.

Critics have pointed out the alignment between CBC journalists and the Liberal Party of Canada.

Trudeau and Trump have recently had a rocky relationship after Trudeau was caught talking about the U.S. president behind his back during a NATO anniversary meeting in the U.K. Trump called Trudeau two-faced in response and said he must be upset that the U.S. was making Canada pay its fair share in military spending.