Drag queens, Fay and Fluffy, cut ties with Toronto Library over Murphy talk

The drag queen readers from “Fay and Fluffy’s Storytime” have ended their relationship with the Toronto Library. This comes after the Toronto Library permitted feminist Megan Murphy to speak, despite accusations of transphobia.

Kaleb Robertson, who is the “Fluffy” of the duo, stated on Instagram that they could not “continue a relationship with a space that will host someone who is actively fighting to take away my legal rights as a human.”

Fay and Fluffy are apart of a drag queen act that reads books to children. Alongside their acts at the Toronto Public Library, they have also read at the AGO, ROM, and across classrooms in Ontario.

In a statement to the media, the duo stated that “Trans people existing and having rights to employment, housing, and safety is not a discussion.”

Megan Murphy is the founder of the Feminist Current website created controversy when she stated that “Feminists built and funded transition houses for women escaping male violence … and now we’re being told that having spaces for women to protect them from male violence is bigoted.”

Due to this, when Megan Murphy came to speak at the library, a small crowd came to protest her visit, attempting to break police barriers and shouting obscenities in the process. Despite the crowds relatively small numbers, politicians across the city came to denounce the library’s decision.

Fay and Fluffy are only the most recent public figures to cut ties with the Library. More are expected to follow.