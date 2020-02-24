Eco-radicals celebrate the cancellation of Alberta Teck mine

Canadians are tweeting about Teck Resources oil’s withdrawal of their application for their Alberta sand mines project—a cancellation that has Canadians polarized.

The withdrawal came as political and civil tensions grew higher and higher, with the company saying in a statement that “the growing debate around this issue has placed Frontier and our company squarely at the nexus of much broader issues that need to be resolved … It is now evident that there is no constructive path forward for the project.”

14 indigenous communities lose millions of dollars of opportunity. Taxpayers lose $70 billion in revenues. Alberta loses thousands of jobs. A national unity crisis is ignited. Oh, and in unrelated news, our railroads have been down for 3 weeks. "Sunny Ways" #TeckFrontier — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 24, 2020

Across the web, celebratory posts could be seen from environmentalists and activists who saw the cancellation is a victory—a win which would cost the struggling province several thousand jobs.

The majority of the tweets with the hashtag #TeckMine are made up of disheartened Albertans, who feel as though the project’s downfall lays at the hands of a federal government that doesn’t speak for them.

BIG thanks to each and every one of you who spoke up to say #RejectTeck 💪🌎 pic.twitter.com/e5gGQtTyUK — David Suzuki FDN (@DavidSuzukiFDN) February 24, 2020

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacted by saying “The withdrawal of Teck’s Frontier Mine application is more devastating news for the Canadian economy, especially for Albertans & indigenous people. This decision is clearly the result of federal regulatory uncertainty & the current lawless opposition to resource development.”

Trudeau was due to make a decision about the future of the Teck mine project this week.

