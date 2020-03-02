Editor in chief of Sun chain Mark Towhey ‘leaving company effective immediately’

Canadian broadcaster and political strategist Mark Towhey will be “leaving [Postmedia] effective immediately.”

Towhey was the editor of the Sun papers across Canada that are in major cities like Winnipeg, Calgary, Ottawa and Toronto.

NEW: Memo to Postmedia staff says Mark Towhey, editor in chief of the Sun papers, is leaving the company effective immediately. — Sean "JAC Condos Resident" Craig (@sdbcraig) March 2, 2020

Towhey has been with the company since April 8, 2019, and had previously worked as a commentator in the Toronto Sun, the Huffington Post, and Maclean’s magazine, among others.

Towhey’s work in political radio continued on CFRB Newstalk1010 during his tenure at the Sun.