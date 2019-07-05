EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy

In her lengthy discussion on Wednesday with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Vivian Krause systematically exposed a $600 million paper trail between U.S. foundations and Canadian environmental groups to “demarket” the Canadian oil and gas industry. She, then, began questioning why CRA audits of Canadian charities end up producing revenue for our prime minister and his political associates.

“When the current government came to office, the prime minister characterized these audits as ‘political harassment’ in his mandate letter to the national revenue minister, and the finalization of the political activity audits was suspended (by the CRA),” Krause said, asking, “Why did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau order his revenue minister to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from auditing politically active charities? Was it to protect his best friend and former principal secretary, Gerald Butts?”

These pertinent questions come after her May 7th testimony before the senate committee over Bill C-48. According to the Calgary Herald, “Krause found more than 50 grants that specifically mentioned a tanker ban or tanker traffic.”

In her testimony, Krause went on to detail the Trudeau government’s history of resisting pipelines, saying that when Trudeau said he would approve the Trans Mountain pipeline, he scrapped the Northern Gateway pipeline, which had already been approved. Trudeau went on to cite concerns over harm to the Great Bear Rainforest, the Calgary Herald reports.

The decision by Zurich — to shift away from Canadian oilsands investments is obviously bad for Alberta and the oilsands but it's also bad for the global environment.



— Cody Battershill (@codyincalgary) July 4, 2019

The important thing to note regarding the Great Bear Rainforest, according to Krause, is that it has been funded, in large part, by the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation, the world’s most renowned oil family, the very family that began the U.S. oil empire. “More recently, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation granted $267 million to Canadian environmental groups,” the Calgary Herald reports.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has since said his government will be spending $2.5 million dollars on an inquiry into “foreign-funded special interests” which he believes have throttled the development of Alberta’s oil sands.