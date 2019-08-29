For the first time in history, The Beer Store will remain open on Labour Day

You heard that right. Beer lovers won’t be as hassled to stock up on Saturday and Sunday, as The Beer Store has announced that select locations across the province will remain open between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Labour Day Monday.
However, if you don’t want to deal with last minute crowds, The Beer Store will be remaining open Sunday, September 1 until 6 p.m.
In total, 64 locations will remain open; however, LCBOs will be closed.
Included in the stores which will be open are the following locations according to the CBC:
- #2002 Brampton
- #2006 Brampton
- #2008 Georgetown
- #2104 Oshawa
- #2105 Oshawa
- #2106 Ajax
- #2107 Bowmanville
- #2114 Whitby
- #2141 Cobourg
- #2312 Toronto
- #2314 York
- #2322 Mississauga
- #2354 York
- #2362 Etobicoke
- #2371 Toronto
- #2376 Toronto
- #2379 North York
- #2405 Scarborough
- #2409 Scarborough
- #2460 Scarborough
- #2466 Scarborough
- #2486 Scarborough
- #3002 Brantford
- #3053 Chatham
- #3107 London
- #3151 Sarnia
- #3209 Woodstock
- #3251 Windsor
- #3258 Windsor
- #3401 Barrie
- #3404 Alliston
- #3415 East Gwillimbury
- #3429 Barrie
- #3441 Collingwood
- #3443 Midland
- #3444 Orillia
- #3503 North Bay
- #3604 Sudbury
- #3652 Thunder Bay
- #3702 Timmins
- #4006 Orangeville
- #4007 Guelph
- #4040 Guelph
- #4056 Hamilton
- #4057 Hamilton
- #4059 Hamilton
- #4066 Burlington
- #4107 Owen Sound
- #4156 Kitchener
- #4157 Cambridge
- #4162 Cambridge
- #4164 Waterloo
- #4170 Waterloo
- #4301 Belleville
- #4309 Trenton
- #4351 Cornwall
- #4502 Kingston
- #4510 Kingston
- #4557 Keswick
- #4590 Lindsay
- #4601 Ottawa
- #4603 Ottawa
- #4703 Peterborough
- #4710 Peterborough