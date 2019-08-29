For the first time in history, The Beer Store will remain open on Labour Day

You heard that right. Beer lovers won’t be as hassled to stock up on Saturday and Sunday, as The Beer Store has announced that select locations across the province will remain open between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Labour Day Monday.

However, if you don’t want to deal with last minute crowds, The Beer Store will be remaining open Sunday, September 1 until 6 p.m.

It’s all happening! (The long weekend, that is.) ❄️ Gear up now so you can chillax later. Stock up on all the essentials, like ice, coolers and, well, beer. 🍺 #crackacoldone #longweekend pic.twitter.com/WlIzjXftLP — The Beer Store (@TheBeerStoreON) August 29, 2019

In total, 64 locations will remain open; however, LCBOs will be closed.

Included in the stores which will be open are the following locations according to the CBC: