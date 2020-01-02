Business & Finance

Ford government wants more people going into trades in Ontario

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is trying to get more of Ontario’s youth into the trades because the province has a shortage of tradespeople.
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is trying to get more of Ontario’s youth into the trades because the province has a shortage of tradespeople.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
2 mins read

There is currently a critical shortage of skilled tradespeople in Ontario and that is a top priority for Labour Minister Monte McNaughton for the province in 2020, according to Chatham Daily News.

During an interview Tuesday regarding a year-end MPP for Lambton-Kent said, “My mission is to get more young people into the skilled trades.”

One of the things that would help get more people into the skilled trades is to end the stigma around working in them as well as encouraging business to bring on apprentices and that is the effort McNaughton hopes to put forward.

“We know that one out of every five jobs in the next five years is going to be in the skilled trades,” McNaughton said. “We also know that one in three journey-persons today are over the age of 55, so we’re reaching a crisis point in the shortage of skilled trades in Ontario.”

One of the ways to McNaughton the stigma can be reduced is to reform the education system to expose the trades as an option as early as kindergarten.

“We want to introduce the skilled trades at a younger age than is currently happening today,” said the minister. McNaughton often uses the example of an elevator mechanic whose starting wage is $108, 000 annually. “There’s a huge shortage of elevator mechanics in Ontario.”

The government hired a polling company to conduct focus groups and to survey millennials ages 18 to 34, polling them about the trades industry. Their results showed a great lack of awareness about these options.

“Time and time again, the young people would say, ‘I know how to become a doctor … but I have no idea what constitutes a skilled trade and I have no idea how to become one,’” McNaughton said. The survey results “really highlighted, to me, the broken system that we have,”

One of the initiatives the minister is pushing for is a “multi-million-dollar” investment into a marketing campaign for the trades. The number one problem the government hears from Ontario businesses is the shortage of skilled trades workers.

“Every single day in Ontario, 200,000 jobs go unfilled,” he said. “Just think, if we could fill those jobs … the GDP of the province would be greater, government would have more money to invest in health care and education, and more people would have jobs.”

“I think we have to look at every opportunity to find workers for businesses in Ontario, and businesses have to respond by bringing on apprentices,” he said.

The Ontario Electrical League released a report in November that showed 75 percent of contractor members that they surveyed have hired at least one apprentice.

The credit for this comes for the government’s Bill 47, Making Ontario Open for Business Act according to the Ontario Electrical League. The bill established a one-to-one journey-person to apprentice ratio which was a change from the previous ratio which was more restrictive in the past.

President of the Ontario Electrical League Stephen Sell responded to the announcement by saying, “Now more than ever, one of the most emphasized topics of conversation among the trades is preparing today’s generation for the future,”

“One-to-one ratios not only allow people to land coveted apprenticeships, but it may just influence those that could be considering a career in the skilled trades–who are now much more inclined to pursue one knowing that a major roadblock has been lifted.”

Bringing in skilled immigrants and working to get more Indigenous residents and women into the trades is also part of McNaughton’s initiative in rounding out the gap in tradespeople.

Business & Finance
Canadian News
Ontario
Politics And Policy
Doug Ford
Monte Mcnaughton
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

The CRA spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

Most Read Business & Finance

1.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans

Canadians are finding loopholes to avoid paying for one of the expensive domestic smart phone plans in Canada from carriers like Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans
2.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
3.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity
4.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
5.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family

The company later said the reason they didn’t pay their loans back was that they didn’t achieve specific targets. In other words, the subsidiary failed, and the Irvings don’t want to cover their losses.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family
6.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades

Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
7.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister
8.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus