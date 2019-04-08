Ford government will now require gas stations to display Trudeau carbon tax price

The Ford government announced today that it will be mandating that gas stations display stickers that reveal the cost of the federal carbon tax for those filling up.

They will also be mandating that heating bills clearly indicate the cost of the federal carbon tax.

This is part of what Ford Nation refers to as “transparency measures.” It will help consumers see exactly how much the carbon tax is costing them.

The Federal carbon tax is going to cost you more than 11 cents at the pump by 2022. Our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan will reduce emissions without imposing a job-killing carbon tax on families struggling to make ends-meet. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/2Jptxlucb2 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 8, 2019

Ontario government will require the price at the pump and heating bills to clearly show cost of federal carbon tax. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/YdjbQNVCYu — Antonella Artuso (@suntooz) April 8, 2019

The provincial government will mandate that these stickers must be placed on Ontario gas pumps.



The Ford government has not followed through on its campaign promise to allow the auditor general to review potentially partisan government ads. pic.twitter.com/OScDQ0o33k — David Hains (@DavidHains) April 8, 2019

The decision today comes at the same time as the price of gas reaches a record-setting high of 164.9 per litre in Vancouver.

Ford stated in an email blast to his constituents that “Maybe these guys [journalists] don’t care about what gas costs them, but I know how much it matters.”

He went on to say that, “It’s journalists and politicians like these who make it tough for the little guy. They don’t understand there’s a whole world out here, filled with folks just trying to get by.”

As has been previously noted in The Post Millennial, the high prices on gas station signs are basically free campaign ads for Conservatives.