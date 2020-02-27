Gavin McInnes kicked out of CPAC

Free Speech TV founder and Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes has been kicked out of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

McInnes was escorted out of the conference by police and security guards reportedly as a result of complaints from left-wing media outlets.

The conference, which is located in Washington D.C., has a wheelhouse prominent speakers like President Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, and Vice President Mike Pence.

McInnes originally applied for a press pass, however, he was denied by the conference.

CPAC has chosen not to credential #GavinMcInnes who is currently suing the fringe left-wing SPLC hate group and runs a large right-wing media company hyper-focused on free speech. https://t.co/4JZHan8nhT 🇺🇸



⁦@CPAC⁩ ⁦@mschlapp⁩ #CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/I6E72jkXvg — Gavin McInnes (@DefendGavin) February 25, 2020

McInnes, a somewhat controversial figure, is widely known for creating the Proud Boys—a self-described unapologetic, Trump-loving men’s club, which has made newsreels for butting heads with left-wing groups such as antifa.

He was seen conducting video interviews around the event before being escorted out.