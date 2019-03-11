Politics And Policy

Canada might be internationally obligated to invite JWR back to the Justice Committee

In a Monday morning statement, the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) released a statement acknowledging the Canadian SNC-Lavalin scandal.
In a Monday morning statement, the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) released a statement acknowledging the Canadian SNC-Lavalin scandal.
Mika Ryu Montreal, QC
3 mins read

In a Monday morning statement, the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) released a statement acknowledging the Canadian SNC-Lavalin scandal.

It very diplomatically reminds Canada that it is a party to the “Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions“, a convention whose name almost sounds like it was written specifically to prevent companies like SNC-Lavalin from bribing sons of dictators.

The crimes alleged against SNC-Lavalin include bribing a certain Gaddafi with $30,000 of Canadian prostitution services.

Mainstream news sources point to the OECD’s citing of investigations by the Ethics Commissioner and the Justice Committee as signs that the OECD is not hugely concerned about Canada breaking the agreement. But the very existence of the statement suggests otherwise.

It might be better interpreted as a threat, albeit one that was better “veiled” than those lobbed at former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The OECD statement reads in part:

“The OECD Working Group, which brings together the 44 Parties to the Anti-Bribery Convention, will closely monitor Canada’s updates, and has also sent a letter to the Canadian authorities confirming its concerns and next steps in this matter.”

The appropriate interpretation is that the OECD may not realize that the alleged offences are likely beyond the scope of the Ethics Commissioner.

Another fair assumption is that of the OECD Working Group decides that the government, through its majority on the Justice Committee, has not allowed for an adequate investigation, Canada might be found in violation of the agreement. It is not clear what consequences would follow.

It is also probably fair to say that if Attorney General David Lametti still offered SNC-Lavalin a DPA at this point, that would violate the agreement.

International obligations and national sovereignty

Following the brief and shallow public debate on the UN Compact on Migration and the effect it would have on the erosion of national sovereignty, proponents of the agreement were quick to point out that it was not legally binding.

But as Daniel Bordman pointed out, these international agreements must be read on its own text, as they are often properly codified into each signatory country’s own domestic legal system. The conclusion here should not be that international agreements are bad, but that they signal countries’ intentions to each other. Populations of those countries are well within reason to express opposition, even to simple declarations, that are signed by the government on the international stage.

Not convinced? Just take a look at part of the Anti-Bribery Convention and think about where you might have seen this wording elsewhere:

The OECD’s Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions

If you guessed that it was in our own Criminal Code, as amended by the omnibus legislation that added deferred prosecution, making specific reference to the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act, which was the very act that the Chretien government passed in direct response to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, then you guessed correctly:

Section 715.32(3) of the Criminal Code

Prosecutorial independence

Legal decisions are correctly separated from political ones in societies that are governed by the rule of law. Legal decisions are left to public officials that have the capacity to do such things as ensure compliance with domestic law and international obligations.

The Director of Public Prosecutions did that, and determined that SNC-Lavalin could not be offered a Deferred Prosecution Agreement. Attempting to interfere with that decision, while ignoring all the good reasons not to, may have put Canada offside with the international agreements that the Liberals have claimed to treasure so dearly.

If Justin wants to keep the OECD from even further exposing his hypocrisy, he better hope that the Justice Committee’s investigation is to their liking.

Editor’s Note: A list of signatory states to the Anti-Bribery Convention mentioned in this article can be found here.

Politics And Policy
Related Posts Recommendation
If Canada can't define 'human being,' it can't be trusted with euthanasia

If Canada can't define 'human being,' it can't be trusted with euthanasia

A government with laws that aren’t even medically or morally accurate about something as fundamental as who is a human being can’t be trusted to put up “safeguards” for assisted dying.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Despite the majority of Canadians opposing the allowance of abortion for sex selection, our leaders have failed to take a stand against it.

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Amendments to Medical Assistance in Dying laws would remove safeguards that protect patients from ending life without thoroughly contemplated consent.

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the US.

Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Pierre Veilleux wrote a letter to Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police in Kahnawake.

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west braces for the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with help from Trump, Zuckerberg, Gates, Pence, the WHO, and the Federal Reserve.

WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus

WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus

The Trudeau government has released its plan for dealing with coronavirus by announcing the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.

DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

Denver Councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca is receiving backlash after her response to a very controversial tweet posted on Friday.

Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden recently received an endorsement from James Comey, however an official for the Biden campaign gave the endorsement a public rejection.

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Freedom of religious expression via religious symbolism should never trump the freedom to not wear religious symbols.

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protesters have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Empowering bureaucrats to censor what they feel to be “hateful” will stifle the liberty that permits a free society to flourish.

Most Read Politics And Policy

1.

Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect

The province of Quebec led by the Coalition Avenir Quebec now has a values test for immigration applicants.

Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect
2.

Trudeau asks Trump for help with detained Canadians in China

Canada wants U.S. to wait to sign China deal until Canadians are released

Trudeau asks Trump for help with detained Canadians in China
3.

The Post Millennial’s federal election primer on a potential minority government scenario

With a minority government scenario being a distinct possibility in the outcome of Monday’s federal election, The Post Millennial offers a primer on how it would shake out in Canada’s Westminster parliamentary system.

The Post Millennial’s federal election primer on a potential minority government scenario
4.

Conservative Party promises to stop the flow of raw sewage into waterways

On Wednesday, October 2, Conservatives pledged that they will work with provinces and municipalities to stop the flow and dumping of raw sewage in water ways.

Conservative Party promises to stop the flow of raw sewage into waterways
5.

From a life of struggle to achieving her political dream: Cyara Bird’s journey

The Post Millennial sat down with Indigenous candidate for the Conservative Party Cyara Bird, to discuss overcoming challenges and fighting for the rights of First Nations communities.

From a life of struggle to achieving her political dream: Cyara Bird’s journey
6.

Three things you probably didn’t know about Unifor President Jerry Dias

Hint: he once donated to Kelly Leitch’s Conservative Party leadership bid.

Three things you probably didn’t know about Unifor President Jerry Dias
7.

It’s time to abolish Daylight Savings

Daylight savings time exists in all six of Canada’s time zones. Only four spots in the country have freed themselves from the responsibility of changing their clocks by an hour twice every year.

It’s time to abolish Daylight Savings
8.

New website lets Saskatchewan residents access health info online

A new website, Ehealthsask.ca has just been launched allowing Saskatchewan residents online access to a variety of personal health info.

New website lets Saskatchewan residents access health info online