Golden Globes enforces vegan meal policy at awards ceremony

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be serving its guests a vegan meal this year for its 77th annual Golden Globes according to the Globe and Mail. This initiative is to raise awareness about food consumption and waste with regard to the environment.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”

Initially the decision to switch over to a 100 percent plant-based meal was met with pushback from the hotel. The hotel had concerns about a major change only two weeks before the show but eventually, they agreed.

“People were basically saying it’s too late, we’re ready with all the orders, the holidays and all that,” he said. “But after we began discussions, meeting for one or two days, (the hotel) accepted the change completely. They started to experiment with how to do plant-based meals that was not just their symbolic steps, but also something that guests will enjoy.”

Executive Chef for The Beverly Hilton, Matthew Morgan, called the menu change surprising initially but changed his mind after understanding the positive message behind the decision.

“It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu,” he said. “But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That’s something I stand behind myself.”

King oyster mushroom scallops and wild mushroom risotto are just a few things on the new menu. The meal will also include roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots as well as a chilled golden beet soup to be served as an appetizer.

Soria has taste-tested the food himself and described it as “excellent.”

Icelandic Glacial has partnered with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to supply the event with natural spring water that will be served in reusable glass bottles.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air on NBC and take place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event will be hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth time.