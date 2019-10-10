Green Party candidate announces hunger strike to promote environmentalism

On Tuesday, Richard Zurawski, a Green Party candidate for the federal riding of Halifax West, announced his hunger strike leading up to the election.

Zurowski posted the following statement on Facebook:

Due to this disbelief in the other candidates, Zurowski announced that he will begin his hunger strike, which will last until October 21. He made the announcement at the CP Allen High School all candidates’ debate, saying that he will only drink coffee and water for the remainder of the campaign.

He says that he hopes his strike will convinces all political parties to “come together at the table to address the climate crisis on a war cabinet footing, as outlined by the GPC, based on the best climate science available.”

He went on to say that he is deeply distressed over the potential of four more years of inaction on the issue.

Finally, he repeated his thanks to Elizabeth May for bringing climate change issues to the fore.