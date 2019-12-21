Culture

Here’s the real reason CBC hates Netflix

CBC fancies themselves the sole arbiters of what constitutes Canadiana and they fear losing the broadcasting stranglehold they currently have.
CBC fancies themselves the sole arbiters of what constitutes Canadiana and they fear losing the broadcasting stranglehold they currently have.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Netflix came, they streamed, then they conquered like the British Raj. That’s how CBC CEO Catherine Tait described the international streaming giant’s relationship to Canada. Tait went on to compare Netflix to the French colonization of Africa, saying our nation was at risk of “cultural imperialism.” She has since apologized for her choice of words however she stands by the sentiment behind them.

This comes on the heels of CBC’s announcement that they will no longer be affiliated with Netflix Inc. It’s hard to understand why exactly why Tait feels this way; it’s a far cry from her opinion of working with them since last December when she described the partnership with Nextflix to be, “absolutely” cost-saving and that their co-productions were likely to be the future of CBC.

What’s more perplexing still is that Tait’s dramatic change of opinion comes after Netflix announced that they’ve already surpassed the $500-million they promised to invest in original Canadian productions by 2022. That promise came upon Netflix setting up a production hub in Toronto in February. The company is based out of Los Gatos, California.

Previous shows that CBC and Netflix had collaborated with such as Schitt’s Creek and Anne with an E and Alias had great success. This also opened up some Canadiana to our neighbours to the south who proved to be streaming those shows often. So it’s confusing as to why CBC is taking this stance all of a sudden.

Catherine Tait told the Content Canada podcast that CBC is “not going to do deals that hurt the long-term viability of our domestic industry.” That stance seems reasonable enough if it were the case.

Kann Yigit is an analyst for Solutions Research Group (SRG) based out of Toronto. Their research indicated that 55 percent of all online households stream Netflix in Canada and that figure is on the rise and is even bigger with younger Canadians aged 18-49.

CBC’s streaming service, Gem, is not as popular. The SRG revealed that 65 percent of online Canadians had not even heard of the streaming service, Yegit told the Financial Post.

“So to say that Netflix is not contributing to Canadian creators or the domestic business is a narrow interpretation of what is going on,” Yigit said. “To my mind, the CBC should be looking for ways to work with Netflix to benefit from its reach and influence, and to benefit creators in Canada.”

The major beef CBC has with Netflix in Canada surrounds the fact that Netflix (along with other streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Disney+) are not required to collect sales tax and don’t have to oblige by the Cancon policies. Canadian broadcasters are currently required to put 5 percent of their gross revenue into the Canadian Media Fund. This fund is designed to help support Canadian creators. The Cancon rules ensure that 60% of the annual content being broadcasted is of Canadian origin.

For my money, the real reason for comparing their former partners to the British Raj is more about fear that Netflix will subsume the CBC arts. One of the reasons that would be likely to happen would be due to the vast lack of restrictions for creating content on Netflix. If it were a concern of finances CBC would not be in a position to complain, with the Trudeau government pledging to give them $675 million which includes $75 million in new funds for the rest of the fiscal year. There was an additional $150 million annually through 2021.

Netflix produced dozens of original films, TV shows and over 50 standup specials last year, (most of which were American, although some were Canadian and their Comedians of the World series included many Canadian comics which were also shot on location). One of the most common reviews content creators have to say about the company is their gratitude for a production company whose mandate is basically, “do whatever you want.”  Next to know restrictions surrounding censorship. Hypothetically, if Dave Chappelle had been Canadian, the CBC would have most definitely not produced his most recent special, Sticks and Stones.

That’s because they enforce rather strict guidelines as to what’s acceptable for the brand, as their website states on their submissions page they will not accept “Any of Your Content that is offensive and likely to expose an individual or a group of individuals to hatred or contempt on the basis of race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age or mental or physical disability is prohibited.”

That may sound reasonable, but that doesn’t mean all people are reasonable and it puts them as a broadcaster at the mercy of our most sensitive citizens. Furthermore the submissions form goes on to state:

“By submitting Your Content, you grant us the non-exclusive right to use your content royalty-free, in perpetuity. You also represent and warrant to CBC that you hold all of the required rights and authorizations to Your Content. Your Content may be published on CBC/Radio-Canada owned or controlled platforms, and may even be included in our stories. CBC/Radio-Canada cannot guarantee that Your Content will be published.”

And further: “We may also edit Your Content for length, size or clarity. Your Content may be indexed by Internet search engines. CBC/Radio-Canada has no obligation to remove Your Content from its platforms even if you make a request. You should think carefully about your intent and the consequence of publication of any of Your Content. For more information, see our full Terms of Use.”

So for most content creators in Canada, going to Netflix seems like a way better alternative. It seems like the more the merrier, the more access small-time Canadians will have to get their art out, the better.

My hunch is that CBC fancies themselves the sole arbiters of what constitutes Canadiana and they fear losing the broadcasting stranglehold they currently have.

Culture
Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations