High number of fire- and water-related deaths in Atlantic Canada in 2019: Report

According to the Canadian Red Cross, 2019 was an unusually bad year in Atlantic Canada for accidents such as drownings and house fires.

The organization notes that residential fires have claimed the lives of at least 24 people in 2019 across the Atlantic provinces.

CTV reported that Nova Scotia saw at least twelve deaths due to fire-related incidents, while New Brunswick saw nine. Both P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador had two fire-related deaths

A single house fire in Halifax claimed the lives of seven children in February. They were children in a family of immigrants who moved to Canada from Syria.

In 2019, Atlantic Canada had about 34 deaths that were water-related. One of the incidents took the lives of seven men who crash landed into a lake while flying in a float plane last July. The plane was on route to a fishing lodge in Labrador.

Apart from the plane crash, Newfoundland and Labrador saw at least eight more water-related deaths in 2019

There were 14 reported water-related deaths in Nova Scotia, P.E.I saw four and New Brunswick saw one.

