Homes of seven Regina Co-op Refinery managers vandalized

Investigations are being conducted by the Regina Police Service regarding seven cases involving property damage.

Co-op refinery spokesperson, Brad DeLorey has confirmed that each of the seven homes are owned by Co-op Refinery managers.

“We will take all necessary actions to protect our people and their families,” said DeLorey.

CTV News has reported that the Regina Police Service believes the incidents are linked to a labour dispute at the company.

The vandalism comes just weeks after the president of Unifor, Jerry Dias, was arrested by Regina police on the picketing lines outside of the Co-op Refinery.

Police have said that they received reports of the incidents on Feb. 4 and 5 but added that they could have taken place as far back as Jan. 30.

The property damage took place at the addresses listed below:

3600 block Hazel Grove

1600 N. Fenwick Cres.

3800 E. Thames Rd.

1600 N. Violet Cres

4600 Sherlock Dr.

5500 Blake Cres.

0-99 block Wesley Rd.

If you have additional information you can contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).