Hundreds of Canadians waiting for flight out of Wuhan

Hundreds of Canadians are still in China awaiting a flight that will transport them out of Hubei. The province of Hubei has been the centre of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed approximately 360 people and infected over 17,200 people around the world.

About 325 Canadians have requested help getting out of China. Flights out of the province will not be available for Canadians showing symptoms of the virus, according to CTV.

Global Affairs Canada has made it clear that the Canadians who are able to return to Canada will touch down in Trenton, Ontario, at the Forces Base. The passengers will then stay at the base for two weeks while receiving medical observation. Health screenings will take place before the Canadians leave Hubei and during the flight.

The government’s plan is to have the plane touch down in Wuhan—where the airspace is closed at the moment—after receiving authorization from China. Officials in Canada are working to make sure that all of the proper documentation is ready for the passengers as well as visas for medical staff.

Last week, the risk level assessment was raised by Canada’s federal government. They have asked Canadians not to travel to China if at all possible and especially to avoid the province of Hubei.

According to authorities, the risk of coronavirus in Canada remains very low. So far there are four cases across Canada with one in British Columbia and three in Ontario.

The first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines during the weekend. They proceeded to ban non-citizens from China. The US, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia have made similar restrictions.

China was not happy with these restrictions though the Chinese government has imposed its own heavy lockdown measures. It has also been reported by Chinese media that 337 Huanggang party officials have been punished after the outbreak was handled poorly. Huanggang is the city that has been hit the worst after Wuhan.