In defence of refusing to parrot the “correct” immigration narrative

The tragic mosque shootings recently in New Zealand have shaken this country, just as the perpetrators of these horrible acts had wanted.

High emotions turned to pointed fingers as the mainstream narrative machine seized on the opportunity to quash a ‘troublesome perspective‘ on what migration policies our state should adopt.

This is a societal rift that Canada might have largely avoided had it not been for the intentionally detrimental policy decisions by the Trudeau government.

While the Liberal Party long spent much effort to monopolize the immigrant vote in this country, the work of Conservative leaders like Jason Kenney have changed that over the last decade or two.

The Liberals, truly a party of elections, are absolutely desperate to leverage any political issue that they believe would benefit them. Canada is a country of immigrant citizens. The Liberals would have to manufacture quite a crisis to put this issue back into contention.

And manufacture, they did.

They made sure to put up Syrian refugees in five-star taxpayer funded accommodations, complete with the photo ops to remind Canadians feeling left behind that they no longer had a government to look after them.

They opened up the border in places like Roxham Road, where the government turned its back on communities disproportionately vulnerable to human trafficking.

They have knowingly created a kind of crisis that would not have otherwise been possible in Canada. Our land border problems are entirely caused by the government’s complete refusal to enforce the Safe Third Country Agreement, which should prevent any asylum seekers from crossing the Canada-US border.

The government has been told this and so cannot credibly feign ignorance later. They even willingly ignored suggestions by the opposition to close an obvious legal loophole being exploited by thousands of asylum seekers walking over the border from the US.

The immigration minister has contradicted himself, having to admit that asylum backlogs and the immigration system as a whole has been pushed to the point of crisis. His office has called media to ask them to label our border caravans as “irregular” border crossings, not “illegal”.

The immigration minister himself has tried to warn the prime minister that these reckless policies were simply not sustainable.

The proper functioning of Canada requires the proper functioning of our immigration system. Just last month, we reported that 11,745 illegal border crossers from the US had not yet undergone a full security screening.

Anti-immigration sentiment can be created in any country, especially by those who control the immigration system. By dismissing legitimate concerns, echoed by his own immigration minister, as racist rhetoric, he has incited racial division.

Call a reasonable person racist, and the racists assume that they have been normalized.

Draw a careful line between legitimate criticism and legitimate racism, and you suffocate the cancer of white supremacy.