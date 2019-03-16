Politics And Policy

In defence of refusing to parrot the “correct” immigration narrative

This is a societal rift that Canada might have largely avoided had it not been for the intentionally detrimental policy decisions by the Trudeau government.
This is a societal rift that Canada might have largely avoided had it not been for the intentionally detrimental policy decisions by the Trudeau government.
Mika Ryu Montreal, QC
2 mins read

The tragic mosque shootings recently in New Zealand have shaken this country, just as the perpetrators of these horrible acts had wanted.

High emotions turned to pointed fingers as the mainstream narrative machine seized on the opportunity to quash a ‘troublesome perspective‘ on what migration policies our state should adopt.

This is a societal rift that Canada might have largely avoided had it not been for the intentionally detrimental policy decisions by the Trudeau government.

While the Liberal Party long spent much effort to monopolize the immigrant vote in this country, the work of Conservative leaders like Jason Kenney have changed that over the last decade or two.

The Liberals, truly a party of elections, are absolutely desperate to leverage any political issue that they believe would benefit them. Canada is a country of immigrant citizens. The Liberals would have to manufacture quite a crisis to put this issue back into contention.

And manufacture, they did.

They made sure to put up Syrian refugees in five-star taxpayer funded accommodations, complete with the photo ops to remind Canadians feeling left behind that they no longer had a government to look after them.

They opened up the border in places like Roxham Road, where the government turned its back on communities disproportionately vulnerable to human trafficking.

They have knowingly created a kind of crisis that would not have otherwise been possible in Canada. Our land border problems are entirely caused by the government’s complete refusal to enforce the Safe Third Country Agreement, which should prevent any asylum seekers from crossing the Canada-US border.

The government has been told this and so cannot credibly feign ignorance later. They even willingly ignored suggestions by the opposition to close an obvious legal loophole being exploited by thousands of asylum seekers walking over the border from the US.

The immigration minister has contradicted himself, having to admit that asylum backlogs and the immigration system as a whole has been pushed to the point of crisis. His office has called media to ask them to label our border caravans as “irregular” border crossings, not “illegal”.

The immigration minister himself has tried to warn the prime minister that these reckless policies were simply not sustainable.

The proper functioning of Canada requires the proper functioning of our immigration system. Just last month, we reported that 11,745 illegal border crossers from the US had not yet undergone a full security screening.

Anti-immigration sentiment can be created in any country, especially by those who control the immigration system. By dismissing legitimate concerns, echoed by his own immigration minister, as racist rhetoric, he has incited racial division.

Call a reasonable person racist, and the racists assume that they have been normalized.

Draw a careful line between legitimate criticism and legitimate racism, and you suffocate the cancer of white supremacy.

Politics And Policy
Related Posts Recommendation
If Canada can't define 'human being,' it can't be trusted with euthanasia

If Canada can't define 'human being,' it can't be trusted with euthanasia

A government with laws that aren’t even medically or morally accurate about something as fundamental as who is a human being can’t be trusted to put up “safeguards” for assisted dying.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Despite the majority of Canadians opposing the allowance of abortion for sex selection, our leaders have failed to take a stand against it.

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Amendments to Medical Assistance in Dying laws would remove safeguards that protect patients from ending life without thoroughly contemplated consent.

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the US.

Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Pierre Veilleux wrote a letter to Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police in Kahnawake.

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west braces for the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with help from Trump, Zuckerberg, Gates, Pence, the WHO, and the Federal Reserve.

WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus

WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus

The Trudeau government has released its plan for dealing with coronavirus by announcing the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.

DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

Denver Councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca is receiving backlash after her response to a very controversial tweet posted on Friday.

Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden recently received an endorsement from James Comey, however an official for the Biden campaign gave the endorsement a public rejection.

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Freedom of religious expression via religious symbolism should never trump the freedom to not wear religious symbols.

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protesters have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Empowering bureaucrats to censor what they feel to be “hateful” will stifle the liberty that permits a free society to flourish.

Most Read Politics And Policy

1.

Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect

The province of Quebec led by the Coalition Avenir Quebec now has a values test for immigration applicants.

Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect
2.

Trudeau asks Trump for help with detained Canadians in China

Canada wants U.S. to wait to sign China deal until Canadians are released

Trudeau asks Trump for help with detained Canadians in China
3.

The Post Millennial’s federal election primer on a potential minority government scenario

With a minority government scenario being a distinct possibility in the outcome of Monday’s federal election, The Post Millennial offers a primer on how it would shake out in Canada’s Westminster parliamentary system.

The Post Millennial’s federal election primer on a potential minority government scenario
4.

Conservative Party promises to stop the flow of raw sewage into waterways

On Wednesday, October 2, Conservatives pledged that they will work with provinces and municipalities to stop the flow and dumping of raw sewage in water ways.

Conservative Party promises to stop the flow of raw sewage into waterways
5.

From a life of struggle to achieving her political dream: Cyara Bird’s journey

The Post Millennial sat down with Indigenous candidate for the Conservative Party Cyara Bird, to discuss overcoming challenges and fighting for the rights of First Nations communities.

From a life of struggle to achieving her political dream: Cyara Bird’s journey
6.

Three things you probably didn’t know about Unifor President Jerry Dias

Hint: he once donated to Kelly Leitch’s Conservative Party leadership bid.

Three things you probably didn’t know about Unifor President Jerry Dias
7.

It’s time to abolish Daylight Savings

Daylight savings time exists in all six of Canada’s time zones. Only four spots in the country have freed themselves from the responsibility of changing their clocks by an hour twice every year.

It’s time to abolish Daylight Savings
8.

New website lets Saskatchewan residents access health info online

A new website, Ehealthsask.ca has just been launched allowing Saskatchewan residents online access to a variety of personal health info.

New website lets Saskatchewan residents access health info online