‘Infect me, daddy’: Ontario student who attended coronavirus party apologizes

While we have seen epidemics come and go in recent years, none have been the butt of more jokes than the coronavirus, thanks largely to its name’s similarity to everyone’s favourite Mexican beer.

And now, the virus which has the world on its toes has had its own themed party at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, where students drank Corona and wore decorated surgical face masks with biohazard signs on the walls.

Of course, the virus that many are worried about is a mental virus—racism.

And because the coronavirus started in China, and because University culture has become a hyper-woke social justice hell hole, this silly college party prompted reactions from across the University, namely the University’s principal Patrick Deane, who felt the need to issue a statement warning students of the “insidious social challenge already among us.”

Now-deleted photos of the party, wherein students posted photos with funny captions such as “infect me daddy.”

“Ignorantly ostracizing Chinese and Asian students will rip apart the beautiful tapestry of our international campus and must be repudiated by everyone,” Deane said in the statement, which did not directly reference the party, but was published after the university paper republished the photos to their site.

A student who posted the photos to his Instagram apologized after facing some online backlash.

“I attended a Corona party on Saturday February 1st 2020, this action was in poor taste and I apologize,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook profile. “I am aware that my participation implicitly made light of a serious issue that affects many people, both inside and outside of the Queen’s University community.”

“I meant no harm to anyone in doing so. I extend my most sincere apology to the University community, and particularly to anyone who I offended with my actions,” MacIntyre wrote.

“Further, I acknowledge the stigma facing Chinese students at Queen’s at this time. I vehemently oppose any marginalization of the Chinese community on campus, and I deeply regret any legitimization my attendance provided. In the future, I will more carefully consider my participation in events, and challenge the elements of Queen’s culture that encourage inconsiderate actions that run contrary to either my own or the University community’s values.”

Additionally, a student who contacted the Queens Journal who wanted to remain anonymous said she felt “uncomfortable” at the event.

“As an afro-marginalized student, I am sensitive to this type of behaviour and felt quite uncomfortable at the event. I heard very inappropriate comments that reinforced nasty hetero-patriarchal stereotypes of the underdeveloped world.”

Elsewhere in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminded Canadians that the virus is not an excuse to act discriminately against Chinese people.

“There is no place in our country for discrimination driven by fear or misinformation,” said Trudeau at a Chinese Lunar New Year event. “This is not something Canadians will ever stand for.”

Chinese figures state that the virus has infected 20,438 people and has killed 425 since it emerged in December in Wuhan, China.