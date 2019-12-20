Innocent man shot dead in Toronto, no connection to killers: Police

Jeremy Urbina, 22, was shot more than ten times last Wednesday while taking out the garbage from his North York complex near Finch and Leslie. Urbina lived there with his parents.

A second-year OCAD student, Urbina was studying integrated media. “Loved by all” was how Det. Sgt. Terry Browne described Jeremy’s character to CityNews today. He had never been in trouble with the law, Browne said.

Urbina’s murder marks the 67th homicide this year for Toronto, yet this one in particular had an effect on Det. Sgt. Browne. He angrily declared it to be one of the “most callous killings” he’d seen in his career that spans nearly two decades in the position.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance video and were described to have been “hunting” for someone to kill said Browne. Urbina was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A noticeably distraught Browne spoke at a news conference Thursday saying, “This was nothing short of being callous, cowardly and evil incarnate,” said Browne.

“I’ve never seen someone actually appear to hunt down another human being. That’s exactly what it looks like in my eyes.”

Security footage revealed the two suspects entered the complex around 8:01 p.m. and began to look around casually.

Around 8:07 Urbina left his apartment to dispose of the trash and as he walked back one of the two suspects opened fire, striking him from behind.

He was pronounced dead on site.

“This appears as though a human being was hunting another human being,” Browne said.

“There is absolutely no interaction with Mr. Urbina and the shooter, and as soon as this discharge of firearm occurs, the shooting suspect leaves the area with the second suspect and they flee on foot,” continued Browne.

“Right now I consider both of these people to be parties to this offence.”

“Mr. Urbina did not see this coming,” he emphasized. “This is one of the most callous killings I’ve ever witnessed in this office.”

Browne described both suspects as “young”. He’s asked the public to come forward with any information that could lead help to solve what he called an “opportunistic” murder of a innocent victim that was selected at random.