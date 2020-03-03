Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden recently received a warm endorsement from the former director of the FBI, James Comey, however, an official for the Biden campaign gave the endorsement a public rejection.

“We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie,” Comey tweeted, along with a “Biden2020” hashtag.

Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020 — James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020

Rapid response director for Biden’s campaign Andrew Bates quote tweeted Comey’s support and rejected it by saying: ” Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

Initially, Comey supported Sen. Amy Klobuchar, but he is just one of many high-profile endorsements for Biden in lieu of Biden’s landslide win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday. Biden received 48.4 percent of the vote in South Carolina, Sanders, on the other hand, finished in second place with 19.9 percent. Other high profile endorsements came in on Monday from former 2020 Democratic candidates, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar.

The only way we beat Trump is through a politics that reflects the decency of the American people. It’s what we sought to practice in my campaign—and it’s what @JoeBiden has practiced his whole life.



I'm proud to stand with the VP and help make him our next Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/Y9SqDLZS0g — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 3, 2020

In October 2016, Comey reopened an investigation into Hilary Clinton’s infamous private email server after the FBI discovered emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop who was married to Clinton aide Huma Abedin and many believe this was the reason for Clinton losing the election in 2016.

Comey closed the FBI’s investigation of Clinton on July 5, 2016. The investigation of Weiner’s laptop was shut down just days before the vote in the general election.

President Trump has recently made the claim that the Democratic party is stacking the deck against Sanders, a democratic socialist according to The Daily Caller.