Culture

Journalist shames Miracle on Ice hockey team for supporting Trump

A writer for the Sacramento Bee is taking the stunning and brave position of denouncing the 1980 U.S. Miracle on Ice hockey team.
A writer for the Sacramento Bee is taking the stunning and brave position of denouncing the 1980 U.S. Miracle on Ice hockey team.
Ian Miles Cheong Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A writer for the Sacramento Bee, Macros Breton, is taking the stunning and brave position of denouncing the 1980 U.S. hockey team whose victory against Soviet Russia ushered in a new age of American patriotism.

At the height of the Cold War, the United States team somehow managed to eke out a victory against the then-unstoppable Soviet team, bringing home the gold at the 1980 Winter Olympics. It was a hard-fought triumph that the writer himself says instilled in him a patriotic spirit that was under siege following the disaster of the Vietnam War, the resignation of Richard Nixon, and the failure to rescue American hostages in the U.S. Embassy in Iran.

This sense of patriotism was, to the writer’s mind, all well and good until the players who brought home the “Miracle on Ice” (as it was called) appeared at a Trump rally wearing red Make America Great Again hats. Their decisive victory against the Russians be damned—they made the sin of siding with the President, who according to Breton has done much to divide America. Never mind the media.

“When I saw the image of the team as old white men wearing red hats next to Trump, the spell was finally broken. The shelf life for this fantasy had run out for me,” writes Breton. “These guys didn’t represent a unifying force in America. They represent a certain way of thinking in America that has only hardened and become weaponized. And those of us who thought we were in the big tent of patriotism when we were cheering those guys were clearly mistaken.”

According to Breton, the miracle they performed on ice wasn’t a miracle at all but a “lucky win” that “spawned a myth”—one that “died” when they voiced their support for President Trump.

“It was a lucky win that spawned a myth that died when the red hats came out and the truth was revealed,” he writes.

It’s all very melodramatic.

It’s telling that the writer spends much of his time complaining about how conservatives mock LeBron James—discounting the reasons why he receives such criticism. Breton complains that LeBron is told to “shut up and dribble” by the Fox News crowd.

Never mind the fact that LeBron told his teammates and the Rockets manager to basically shut up and dribble when they dared to speak up on his primary benefactor, China, and its treatment of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Breton also trashes Trump and his supporters for criticizing U.S. women’s soccer champion Megan Rapinoe for “speaking her mind about pay equity for female athletes.” Here’s a news flash: male and female athletes are paid based on endorsements and sponsorships. If the women’s soccer team can’t get those big Coca Cola and Adidas sponsors, then they don’t get to complain about how they don’t get paid as much as the men who do.

But why does Rapinoe get criticized, anyway? It’s certainly not for her call for pay equity. It’s her attitude—the same kind exhibited by LeBron James and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who for no reason other than to court controversy, mocked Donald Trump and Mike Pence. It’s tit for tat. They clearly have supporters in the media and acting like the President has this special power to bully these athletes when his voice is only about as loud as the media’s willing to broadcast it, just as it broadcasts theirs, means that any unfair playing field is entirely the fault of the media.

Breton complains that the “stick to sports” mantra only seems to apply to people who criticize the president and that it’s unfair that the “Miracle on Ice” players get to skate by without so much as a blink. Last I checked, they aren’t active athletes seeking sponsorships for their teams. They are, in the words of the author himself, “old white men.”

It’s as if LeBron and other anti-Trump athletes can do no wrong, but God forbid some “old white men” express their support for the president.

Culture
Opinion
Sports
Donald Trump
Hockey
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations