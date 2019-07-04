American News

Judge blocks controversial Ohio abortion law

On Wednesday, July 3rd, a federal judge in Columbus, Ohio, decided to temporarily block Ohio’s abortion law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, arguing that the law would “end the procedure in the state.”
On Wednesday, July 3rd, a federal judge in Columbus, Ohio, decided to temporarily block Ohio’s abortion law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, arguing that the law would “end the procedure in the state.”
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
2 mins read

On Wednesday, July 3rd, a federal judge in Columbus, Ohio, decided to temporarily block Ohio’s abortion law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, arguing that the law would “end the procedure in the state”, the Associated Press reported.

The heartbeat bill, which was set to become enforceable July 11th, can prevent abortions as early as six weeks in some cases, U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett has argued. For this reason, he believes that this law will effectively end the procedure altogether.

He further commented that it is his opinion that the American Civil Liberties Union (representing Planned Parenthood), as well as other civil rights attorneys “are certain to succeed on the merits of their claim that (the bill) is unconstitutional on its face,” should they continue with their legal battles.

Barrett also wrote that “The law is well-settled that women possess a fundamental constitutional right of access to abortions,” and that the heartbeat law is part of a “national anti-abortion strategy to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision,” the Associated Press reported.

Pro-abortion activists have since celebrated the decision which will keep abortion clinics open and their nurses, and doctors employed.

Ohio Democratic Chairman David Pepper had this to say:

Year after year, Ohio Republicans have continued to push plainly unconstitutional legislation, and now a federal judge—a Republican appointee—has blocked their latest attempt to ban abortion and punish doctors in the state. The Ohio GOP is wasting taxpayer resources, and they are putting Ohioans’ lives in danger with their attacks on reproductive health care.

So far, a total of 19 states have attempted to propose and pass similar bills since 2013, but only 4 have succeeded in the legislature and become laws, most die in committee before reaching that stage.

However, even after having their fetal heartbeat bills become laws, all four of the states which have succeeded, those being Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Ohio, have continued to face similar problems, such as this most recent blocking by a federal judge who refuses to enforce the new law. “Courts have already blocked substantially similar laws in Kentucky and Mississippi. Abortion providers also have sued in Alabama and Georgia,” the Canadian Press said.

This most recent Ohio law was signed in on April 11th, 2019 by Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, after it had been vetoed twice by his predecessor John Kasich.

At the time, Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis said, quite unambiguously, “The heartbeat bill is the next incremental step in our strategy to overturn Roe v. Wade. While other states embrace radical legislation to legalize abortion on demand through the ninth month of pregnancy,” he added, “Ohio has drawn a line and continues to advance protections for unborn babies.”

Since this most recent blocking of the law, Gonidakis has stayed firm with his stance and agenda, saying, “The heartbeat bill has the potential to be the vehicle that overturns Roe v. Wade. We know that this temporary restraining order is just a step in the process to finally seeing Roe reconsidered.”

Dewine’s spokesman, Dan Tierney, seemed to agree with the outcome of this recent decision, if not the sentiment, and said in a statement: “Gov. DeWine has long believed that this issue would ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

American News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls