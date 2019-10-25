Kanye West releases gospel album Jesus Is King

The always controversial Kanye West has released his ninth studio album Jesus Is King.

In typical Kanye West fashion, the album was released after a string of delays and pushbacks, causing his loyal and often rabid fanbase to temporarily lose their cool.

Though an album had been expected for a while, Kanye officially announced the release of Jesus is King just days before its arrival, tweeting the album’s cover on October 20.

West then tweeted that the album was going to be released at midnight eastern standard time. As fans frantically refreshed their Spotify pages, they learned that they would have to wait several hours for the album to drop, causing Kanye fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

The album was finally released at around noon of the same day, and features a tracklist full of biblical glory.

The album, which West himself considers to be gospel music, is the end result after months of fans having to wait patiently for new Kanye content.

The album also gained notable attention for the extreme shift of tone from West. Kanye, who considers himself a perfectionist and the greatest artist in human history, even went so far as to specifically request that his team of producers and musicians not have premarital sex while working on Jesus Is King.

West’s discography, which switches genres and sounds frequently, can now proudly boast that it has a gospel album. Though West’s struggle with faith has been public since releasing Jesus Walks in 2004, he also spent a chunk of his career calling himself a god on tracks such as “I Am A God.” The Christ-worshipping Jesus Is King may seem like a total 180, but for those who have kept up with West recently, it’s perfectly expected.

West now claims he will also be releasing a Christmas album titled Jesus is Born. Whether or not he will deliver on the release is still up in the air.