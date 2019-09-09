Liberal candidate praises late dictator Fidel Castro

Much like Prime Minister Trudeau, a new Liberal candidate in Eastern Ontario, Heather Megill, lamented the death of late Communist dictator Fidel Castro, standing in solidarity with those who were mourning rather than joining in rejoice with those Castro oppressed and chased out of Cuba.

“Castro kicked out the mob and allowed Cubans to have a superior education system and health care system. Cubans own their own country and are better off in comparison to other Caribbean nations that are owned by Americans and Europeans,” Megill claimed in a 2016 Facebook post. “Such a tragedy to live in Paradise but be paid such low wages while non-residents buy up all your land as is the case everywhere else in the Caribbean.

“Long live the Revolution,” she said, promising that Castro will be mourned.

Trudeau shared the sentiments—which Megill appreciated—calling Castro a “larger than life leader.”

“Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and health care of his island nation,” Trudeau said in an official statement.

Trudeau came under fire for this comment by those on the right, centre, and even centre left. This uproar was what originally prompted Megill’s post and indignation of those who were celebrating the death of a dictator known for firing squads and the slaughter of LGBTQ+ people.

“I find it offensive that Trudeau is being criticized for offering condolences to the Cuban people on the death of Castro,” Megill wrote. “I believe that Cuba would not be such a poor country if it was not for the stranglehold the US had with their embargo.”